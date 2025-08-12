Eddie Murphy Says Backlash Over ‘Norbit’ Was Pure Hate

Source: E. Charbonneau / Getty

Eddie Murphy Defends Norbit: “It Ain’t That Bad”

Nearly two decades after its release, Eddie Murphy is standing by his controversial 2007 comedy Norbit. In a recent interview with Complex, the comedy legend brushed off long-standing criticism of the film, stating simply, “It ain’t that bad.”

Directed by Brian Robbins, Norbit featured Murphy in a triple role — portraying the timid title character Norbit, the over-the-top Rasputia Latimore, and the eccentric Mr. Hangten Wong. While critics panned the film upon release, citing its heavy reliance on crude humor, body-shaming, and offensive racial stereotypes, Norbit was nonetheless a box office hit. It pulled in $159 million worldwide against a $60 million budget, making it Murphy’s 14th #1 box office opener.

Despite its commercial success, Norbit has remained a lightning rod for criticism. Detractors point to its lack of character depth and problematic portrayals that would likely prevent the film from being made today. Still, the movie has carved out a cult following, earning a 53% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and remaining a curious footnote in Murphy’s otherwise celebrated career.

Murphy’s defense adds a new layer to the conversation around Norbit — a film that, while outdated in many respects, still resonates with some fans for its outrageous characters and bold comedic choices.

As conversations around comedy, representation, and sensitivity continue to evolve, Norbit stands as a reminder of how far pop culture has come — and how much more room there is to grow.