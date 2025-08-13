Nick Cannon Dislikes The Term “Co-Parenting”

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Nick Cannon Opens Up About Parenting, Labels, and Respect for His Children’s Mothers

Nick Cannon is once again offering a candid look into his unconventional approach to parenting and co-parenting. In a recent interview, the father of 12 shared his thoughts on the often-used term “co-parenting,” revealing his discomfort with the label.

“I have always kind of had an issue with the term ‘co-parenting,'” Cannon said. “When you start throwing labels on things, I think it does more harm than help.” Instead, Cannon emphasized the importance of treating each of his children’s mothers as individuals, stressing that respect and compassion are at the heart of his parenting philosophy.

“Everyone wants to be treated like an individual with respect and compassion,” he added.

When asked by comedian Flame Monroe just how many mothers he shares his children with, Cannon didn’t shy away from the answer — six. Though his growing family has sparked public debate over the years, Cannon continues to defend his approach, often pointing to the love and care he provides for each child.

He also took a moment to praise Bre Tiesi, mother of their son Legendary Love, who just turned three. Cannon applauded her role on Selling Sunset, calling her a “rockstar, superstar, amazing mom, and businesswoman.” The couple recently celebrated Legendary’s third birthday with a Marvel-themed party, a festive moment that reflects Cannon’s commitment to being present in each of his children’s lives.

Though his family dynamic is far from traditional, Cannon’s latest comments show that at the core of it all is a desire for mutual respect, open communication, and genuine love — values he says are more important than any label.