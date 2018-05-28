AMERICAN MUSIC: Which Genres Resonates Most?

When you hear a song from Jay-Z, 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj or Childish Gambino, do you think to yourself “This Is America”?

A new survey has determined that 50 percent of Americans believe that rap and hip-hop are the genre that most closely represents the country today. Other high ranking genres:

Country with 47 percent

Pop with 42 percent

Classic Rock with 38 percent

R&B with 32 percent.

On the other hand, nearly 72 percent of respondents feel that the country is too diverse to be represented by a single genre.

The data seems to be divided down racial lines. Most white people think that country is the music that defines modern-day America (54 percent), while black folks overwhelmingly think hip-hop (69 percent) and R&B (53 percent) are the closest match. (YouGov)

Fasho thoughts:

Most hip-hop artists come from urban areas — isn’t there something that suburban and rural audiences would find more relatable?

It might not be as much about race as where you come from.

The hip-hop format lets artists speak more candidly on issues than other genres.

Hip-hop tracks are usually a little less “evergreen” than songs from other genres.

