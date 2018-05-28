AMERICAN MUSIC: Which Genres Resonates Most?

Entertainment
When you hear a song from Jay-Z2 ChainzNicki Minaj or Childish Gambino, do you think to yourself “This Is America”?

A new survey has determined that 50 percent of Americans believe that rap and hip-hop are the genre that most closely represents the country today. Other high ranking genres:

  • Country with 47 percent
  • Pop with 42 percent
  • Classic Rock with 38 percent
  • R&B with 32 percent.

On the other hand, nearly 72 percent of respondents feel that the country is too diverse to be represented by a single genre.

The data seems to be divided down racial lines. Most white people think that country is the music that defines modern-day America (54 percent), while black folks overwhelmingly think hip-hop (69 percent) and R&B (53 percent) are the closest match. (YouGov)

Fasho thoughts:

  • Most hip-hop artists come from urban areas — isn’t there something that suburban and rural audiences would find more relatable?
  • It might not be as much about race as where you come from.
  • The hip-hop format lets artists speak more candidly on issues than other genres.
  • Hip-hop tracks are usually a little less “evergreen” than songs from other genres.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: YouGov

