Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Hits Joe Burrow

Bengals Bring the Heat Early — Burrow Takes Center Stage in Intense Preseason Push

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the 2025 NFL season with a clear mission: start strong, finish stronger.

After battling through slow starts in previous years, the team is taking a new approach — and it begins with giving star quarterback Joe Burrow more playing time in the preseason. The message is simple: no more easing into the season. The Bengals want to hit the ground running, and they know it starts with their franchise leader getting live-action reps early.

While coaches are doing their best to keep Burrow protected during practices and scrimmages, things got heated this week when a teammate accidentally made contact with him during a live drill. The hit sparked a brief but intense brawl on the field, as players rushed in to defend their quarterback — and emotions boiled over.

It might sound like trouble, but for many Bengals fans, it was the opposite.

Social media lit up with reactions praising the team’s fire and competitive spirit. One fan summed it up best: “This team looks hungry — and they’re ready to fight for every snap.” For a franchise looking to stay among the AFC elite, that edge could make all the difference.

Of course, the Bengals know their success hinges on Burrow’s health. While the increased preseason workload is part of a plan to get him and the offense in rhythm early, the team will be watching closely to ensure he stays injury-free ahead of Week 1.

With the regular season fast approaching, one thing is clear: these Bengals are locked in, fired up, and not backing down from anyone — even each other.

Fans can expect a team that’s not just talented, but emotionally invested — and if they can keep Burrow upright, Cincinnati might just be one of the most dangerous teams out of the gate this year.