Sean Combs Lawsuit Dismissed by Judge
Judge Dismisses Majority of Sara Rivers’ Lawsuit Against Sean Combs
Judge Dismisses Majority of Sara Rivers’ Lawsuit Against Sean Combs
In a major legal development, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff has permanently dismissed 21 of the 22 causes of action in Sara Rivers’ lawsuit against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, citing that the claims were barred by the statute of limitations.
Rivers filed the lawsuit alleging that Combs sexually assaulted her and later retaliated by blackballing her from opportunities in the music industry. Her complaint also included claims that he controlled her sleep schedule, mocked her eating disorder, and forced her to perform unpaid, menial labor.
Despite the serious nature of the accusations, the court ruled that nearly all of the claims could not proceed due to being filed too late under existing legal deadlines. The only remaining cause of action—related to New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act—remains under consideration, pending a decision from an appeals court.
Combs’ civil attorney, Erica Wolff, responded to the ruling, stating:
“From the outset, we have said these claims were meritless, time-barred, and legally deficient. The court agreed, finding no legal basis to allow them to proceed.”
The case has drawn widespread attention amid a larger cultural reckoning within the entertainment industry over abuse of power and accountability. While most of Rivers’ case has now been dismissed, the outcome of the final unresolved claim could still have legal and public significance.
As of now, Sean Combs has not been found liable for any wrongdoing in this case, and with the bulk of the lawsuit now closed, the spotlight turns to the appellate court’s upcoming decision on the remaining charge.
-
Steve Horstmeyer Retires After Five Decades
-
Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?
-
See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut
-
The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium
-
Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend
-
Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement
-
Jacksonville Sheriff Defends Officer Who Punched Driver William Anthony McNeil Jr. During Traffic Stop
-
Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!