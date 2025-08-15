Judge Dismisses Majority of Sara Rivers’ Lawsuit Against Sean Combs

Source: Shun Atkins / Ovid Media / Shun Atkins / Ovid Media

In a major legal development, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff has permanently dismissed 21 of the 22 causes of action in Sara Rivers’ lawsuit against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, citing that the claims were barred by the statute of limitations.

Rivers filed the lawsuit alleging that Combs sexually assaulted her and later retaliated by blackballing her from opportunities in the music industry. Her complaint also included claims that he controlled her sleep schedule, mocked her eating disorder, and forced her to perform unpaid, menial labor.

Despite the serious nature of the accusations, the court ruled that nearly all of the claims could not proceed due to being filed too late under existing legal deadlines. The only remaining cause of action—related to New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act—remains under consideration, pending a decision from an appeals court.

Combs’ civil attorney, Erica Wolff, responded to the ruling, stating:

“From the outset, we have said these claims were meritless, time-barred, and legally deficient. The court agreed, finding no legal basis to allow them to proceed.”

The case has drawn widespread attention amid a larger cultural reckoning within the entertainment industry over abuse of power and accountability. While most of Rivers’ case has now been dismissed, the outcome of the final unresolved claim could still have legal and public significance.

As of now, Sean Combs has not been found liable for any wrongdoing in this case, and with the bulk of the lawsuit now closed, the spotlight turns to the appellate court’s upcoming decision on the remaining charge.