BET AWARDS: Performers Announced

We now know some of the stars who’ll perform at BET Awards next month.

The first round of performers include Nicki Minaj, Migos, Janelle Monae, H.E.R. and Ella Mai.

DJ Khaled leads with six total nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with five and Migos with four.

This year’s show, hosted by Jamie Foxx, airs live from Los Angeles on June 24th. You can also stream the show though the BET Play app.

Fasho Thoughts:

More performers will be announced closer to the show date.

Check out all the categories and nominations here.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Drake added. Even though he sits plenty of award shows out, a killer award show performance would help Scorpion chart even higher.

