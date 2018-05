DRAKE: A Dad, But Not Deadbeat

Pusha T was right: Drake is a daddy.

But Pusha got it wrong about Drake being a deadbeat dad. TMZ reports Drake has financially supported adult actress Sophie Brussaux since she became pregnant.

Drake has her on Venmo for regular support payments.

However, Drake has a few reservations about claiming the boy as his. A DNA test is planned to prove paternity. Drake’s intuition tells him the boy is his. Just wants make certain ahead of signing contracts and – to paraphrase Kanye West — before Sophie has him for 18 years.

