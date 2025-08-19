Source: A+E Networks / lifetime

Wendy Williams Breaks Silence on Guardianship: “I Will Get Out”

Television icon Wendy Williams is speaking out publicly about her ongoing legal battle, expressing frustration over her court-appointed guardianship and vowing to reclaim control of her life.

In a recent statement, Williams revealed that her legal team is fighting hard behind the scenes.

“My attorneys are highly upset,” she said. “I will get out of guardianship.”

Williams was placed under guardianship by a New York judge in 2022 after her bank accounts were frozen amid allegations of financial mismanagement. Since then, the decision has sparked widespread debate — and even a grassroots movement, #FreeWendy, pushing for her release from court control.

In 2024, after months of speculation, it was confirmed that Williams had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia following extensive medical testing. The diagnosis added a new layer of complexity to the case, raising concerns about her long-term health and capacity to manage her personal affairs.

Still, Wendy remains determined.

Her story is now the focus of the ID Channel documentary, Trapped: What is Happening to Wendy Williams, which takes a closer look at the circumstances surrounding her guardianship, her medical journey, and the growing movement of fans and supporters demanding transparency and accountability.

Once a daily fixture on daytime television with The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host built her career on being bold, outspoken, and unfiltered. Now, in the face of personal and legal struggles, that same voice is fighting to be heard again.

While her future remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Wendy Williams isn’t done writing her story — and she’s determined to take the pen back.