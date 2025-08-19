Chase Brown Keeps Bengals Starter TD Streak Rolling During 2025 Preseason

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Joe Burrow Dominates Preseason, Bengals Eye Big Things in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is sending a clear message this preseason: he’s back, he’s sharp, and he’s ready to lead.

After battling injuries in past seasons, Burrow has come out firing in the 2025 preseason, ranking at the top of several quarterback metrics. Most notably, he leads the league in touchdowns thrown per pass attempt — a testament to his efficiency and red-zone execution. He also sits at second in passing success rate, with top-five rankings across other major categories like completion percentage and yards per attempt.

Burrow’s stat line isn’t just impressive — it’s surgical. He’s managed to score touchdowns on four of five drives, effortlessly commanding the offense and reminding fans why he’s one of the elite quarterbacks in the league. His precision, poise, and leadership are firing on all cylinders at just the right time.

With the regular season looming, the Bengals have every reason to feel confident. The offensive unit looks cohesive, the chemistry is clicking, and Burrow’s performance is energizing both the locker room and the fanbase. The franchise, which came painfully close to a Super Bowl title in recent years, is once again dreaming big.

As Week 1 approaches, all eyes are on Cincinnati. If Burrow’s preseason dominance is any indication of what’s to come, the Bengals could be in for a special season — and the rest of the AFC should be on high alert.

Joe Cool is back. And he’s coming for more than just stats this time — he’s coming for a championship.