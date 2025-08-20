Cincinnati Reds Rally In 9th For Win Over Angels

Source: Nicole Vasquez / Getty

Reds Rally Late to Extend Dominance Over Angels With 10th Straight Win

The Cincinnati Reds continued their mastery over the Los Angeles Angels, extending their winning streak against them to 10 straight games with a clutch 6-4 victory on Sunday night. It wasn’t always pretty — especially after giving up a 4-1 lead — but the Reds showed resilience when it mattered most.

After a back-and-forth game, the Reds delivered the final blow in the ninth inning, scoring two runs off Angels’ closer Kenley Jansen to seal the win. It was a dramatic finish that showcased this young team’s ability to stay composed under pressure.

Miguel Andujar was a force at the plate, collecting three hits and driving in two runs off Angels starter Kyle Hendricks, whom he continues to hit well against. Andujar’s timely offense helped the Reds build their early lead, which was backed by a stellar outing from Hunter Greene.

Greene was electric on the mound, racking up 12 strikeouts through 6.2 innings. But fatigue caught up with him in the seventh, allowing the Angels to claw back into the game. Still, Greene’s dominance set the tone early and gave the Reds the foundation they needed.

Perhaps the most underrated play of the night came from Elly De La Cruz, whose signature aggressive baserunning helped ignite the winning rally. His instincts and hustle on the basepaths continue to be a game-changer for Cincinnati.

With this win, the Reds not only keep momentum rolling, but also maintain their psychological edge over the Angels, who just can’t seem to crack the code. If this game is any indication, Cincinnati is finding ways to win even when things get messy — and that’s the mark of a team with October potential.

Up next, the Reds look to carry this energy into their next series as the postseason race heats up.