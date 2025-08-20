JAY-Z’s 1997 Hit Sees Streaming Resurge Following Cardi B’s Remix

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Jay-Z’s “Imaginary Players” Sees 305% Spike Thanks to Cardi B’s New Track

More than two decades after its release, Jay-Z’s 1997 deep cut “Imaginary Players” is making a major comeback — and it’s all thanks to Cardi B.

According to Complex, Spotify streams of Hov’s track have skyrocketed by 305% in the U.S. following the release of Cardi B’s latest single, “Imaginary Playerz”, which heavily samples Jay-Z’s original. The track is a prerelease single from Cardi’s highly anticipated upcoming album, “Am I the Drama?”

Jay-Z’s “Imaginary Players” originally appeared on his sophomore album In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 and was never officially released as a single. Still, it became a cult favorite among fans and was even featured on the 1997 Roc-A-Fella home video, Streets Is Watching. Now, over 25 years later, it’s getting a fresh wave of attention from a whole new generation.

Cardi B acknowledged the significance of sampling such an iconic track, noting that she wouldn’t have been offended if Jay-Z had turned her down. After all, “Imaginary Players” itself is built on another sample — Rene & Angela’s “Imaginary Playmates” — showing just how deep the layers of hip-hop history run.

This revival is yet another example of how today’s artists continue to pay homage to hip-hop’s foundational figures while putting their own spin on classic sounds. Cardi’s version brings a bold, modern edge to Jay’s laid-back braggadocio — and fans are clearly here for it.

With “Am I the Drama?” on the horizon and “Imaginary Playerz” already making noise, Cardi B is tapping into nostalgia while keeping the culture moving forward. And thanks to her, Jay-Z’s underrated gem is finally getting its flowers.