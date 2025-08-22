Listen Live
K. Michelle Shocks Fans with Marriage Reveal

Published on August 22, 2025

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

K. Michelle has once again caught fans off guard, this time by casually revealing that she is now married. The R&B singer and reality star shared the news in a video featured on Lailah Lynn Media’s YouTube channel, where she spoke about balancing her music career and personal life.

In the clip, K. Michelle explained that she is currently working on an album rollout, building a new team, and stepping fully into the role of being a “new wife.” She emphasized that this transition is completely her choice, signaling a fresh chapter both professionally and personally.

The singer further opened up during a recent Instagram Live session, where she talked about married life, including redecorating her home and adjusting to her new role as a wife.

The news quickly spread across social media after The Shade Room shared the clip, and fans filled the comments with congratulations and well-wishes for the star. While many were surprised by the announcement, supporters seem excited to see K. Michelle embrace this new season of her life.

