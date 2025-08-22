Chris Brown Claps Back At Critics On Instagram
Chris Brown isn’t here for the negativity. The R&B superstar recently took to Instagram with a sharp message for his haters, writing, “SOME OF YALL NEED TO GO TOUCH SOME GRASS!” He made it clear that he actually takes pleasure in ruffling the feathers of his critics.
Fans believe the singer’s fiery response may have been sparked by chatter surrounding a recent Jermaine Dupri interview, as well as comparisons being made between Brown’s work and Usher’s latest album.
Despite the drama, social media reactions leaned heavily in Brown’s favor. Many praised him for his professionalism, maturity, and growth over the years, applauding the way he continues to rise above criticism while staying focused on his music.
The Shade Room captured the moment, and supporters flooded the comments with encouragement, reminding Chris that his artistry and legacy continue to speak louder than any outside noise.
