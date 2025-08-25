Chipotle Launches “Zipotle” Drone Delivery Service in Texas

Source: VCG / Getty

Chipotle is taking food delivery to new heights — literally. The fast-casual chain has announced the launch of “Zipotle,” a new drone-powered delivery service created in partnership with autonomous delivery company Zipline.

The service is currently rolling out in Rowlett, Texas, where customers can place orders through the Zipline app. Instead of waiting for a driver, a drone will drop the order directly at the customer’s specified location.

Chipotle is also highlighting the unique convenience of Zipotle, noting that customers can now enjoy their burritos, bowls, and tacos in non-traditional spots like backyards, public parks, or anywhere outdoors without worrying about pickup or delivery delays.

Curt Garner, Chipotle’s president and chief strategy and technology officer, praised the collaboration:

“Zipline’s commitment to building an efficient, environmentally friendly delivery experience is synonymous with our mission to cultivate a Better World.”

With an emphasis on both sustainability and customer convenience, Chipotle is betting that drone delivery could be the future of fast food.