Ciara Fires Back at Critics Calling Russell Wilson ‘Corny’

Published on August 27, 2025

2025 ESPYs - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Ciara Claps Back at Critics of Russell Wilson: “He’s the Most Amazing Human Being You Can Know”

Ciara isn’t here for the hate when it comes to her husband, Russell Wilson. The Grammy-winning singer recently defended the Denver Broncos quarterback against ongoing criticism that labels him as “corny” or a “simp.”

In a candid interview with Essence, Ciara praised Wilson, calling him “the most amazing human being you can know” and “the smartest, most intelligent Black man.” She also pushed back on the narratives surrounding him, questioning why some people feel the need to judge a man who is simply dedicated to his family.

Ciara noted that the label of “simp” often says more about the person using it than the man being described. “It depends on who’s making the judgment,” she explained.

As for the negativity, Ciara made it clear that she won’t let online chatter disrupt her peace. “God bless them,” she said, adding that she has no desire to prove anything to anyone.

The couple, who have long been praised for their strong marriage and devotion to family, continue to rise above criticism — showing fans that love and respect are never “corny.”

