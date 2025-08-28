Malia Obama Spotted in L.A. After Yoga Class Amid Online Buzz

Source: Foc Kan / Getty

Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, was recently photographed leaving a yoga class in Los Angeles.

Her post-workout look included flared yoga pants, a black zip-up hoodie, and a pink-and-red abstract sports bra. She paired the outfit with black leather clogs by Spanish brand Camper, white socks, and wore her auburn hair loose.

The candid photos quickly spread across social media, sparking mixed reactions. Some users drew comparisons between Malia and her mother, Michelle Obama, while others criticized her casual look. Fans, however, were quick to come to her defense, reminding critics that she had just left a workout. Responses included: “Because she is just after a workout class,” and “Leave her alone.”

Adding to the online chatter, unverified rumors surfaced claiming Malia was arrested for shoplifting in Bel Air. However, no official record has been found to support these claims.

As Malia continues to navigate life in the public eye, supporters emphasize that moments like this show she’s simply living like any other young adult — balancing self-care, style, and privacy in her own way.