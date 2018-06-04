Entertainment
#WTFasho Off-Duty FBI Agent Accidentally Shoots Man After Dancing Backflip Backfires

Doing a backflip on the dance floor can be dangerous to your health – and someone else’s, especially if you’re packing heat.

That’s what an off-duty FBI agent learned recently at the Denver bar Mile High Spirits.  The agent successfully pulled off the backflip, but the stunt backfired when his gun fell out of his waistband. The dancing fed picked up the weapon, but then the gun went off, injuring another clubber.

The agent, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, was released to one of his supervisors after he was questioned at Denver Police headquarters. The innocent bystander was hit by the gun shot in his lower leg and transported to a local hospital, but is expected to be OK.

The morale of the story – if you’re doing backflips on the dance floor, leave your gun at home. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Yes, doing a backflip on the dance floor could be dangerous — even if you’re not packing heat.
  • The whole incident was captured on video.
  • This sounds like a lawsuit waiting to happen.
Don Juan Fasho

Photos
