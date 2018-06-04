A Kentucky HS Graduation Cheered When The Valedictorian Quoted Trump, Then He Revealed It Was Obama

Here’s how you have fun with your high school graduation speech.
Ben Bowling of Bell County, an area that overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election was valedictorian of his high school class and so, he wanted to share some words of wisdom with his valedictorian speech. Of course, nobody was prepared for what would happen next.
“This is the part of my speech where I share some inspirational quotes I found on Google,” Bowling said in his speech. “‘Don’t just get involved. Fight for your seat at the table. Better yet, fight for a seat at the head of the table.’ — Donald J. Trump.”
The crowd burst into applause.
“Just kidding,” Bowling said. “That was Barack Obama.”
The 18-year-old valedictorian said the crowd quickly went silent.
“The crowd erupted in applause and before they could even finish clapping I said I was kidding and the applause quickly died,” Bowling said.
Bowling, who graduated on Saturday morning, told Courier Journal that he “didn’t mean anything bad by it” and thought the moment was lighthearted and funny.
“I just thought it was a really good quote,” Bowling said. “Most people wouldn’t like it if I used it, so thought I’d use Donald Trump’s name. It is southeastern Kentucky after all.”
Bowling graduated with a 4.21 GPA and will be attending the University of Kentucky in the fall.
