Supremely Ignant: 5 Of The Worst Supreme Court Decisions Of All Time

Remember the Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for one gay couple because of a religious objection?

Well, on Monday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Jack Phillips, who said making the cake for Charlie Craig and fiancé David Mullins would violate his religious freedom because he sees it as a violation of the laws of God.

As you can imagine, folks are shocked and pissed by the unexpected verdict, which ended in 7-2 decision.

No business should be allowed to discriminate against any American based on who they are or who they love. Our constitution requires equal protection under the law. Full stop. https://t.co/fkGGs1pYXs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 4, 2018

Disappointing Supreme Court decision, but, at the end of the day, gay couples will find non-bigots to bake them a wedding cake. They’ll go on to live a happy life with someone who loves them, while the baker will stay full of hate and miserable. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) June 4, 2018

The sad part is that this isn’t the first time the Supreme Court made an outdated, ancient decision that doesn’t reflect or benefit the current state of the nation.

Bowers vs. Hardwick (1986)

The Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution does not protect the right of gay adults to engage in private, consensual sodomy. So basically, being gay was a crime.

Dred scott vs. Sandford (1857)

The Supreme Court ruled that slaves were not citizens of the United States and, therefore, could not expect any protection from the Federal Government or the courts.

The Civil Rights Cases (1883)

The Supreme Court ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1875 (which had prohibited racial discrimination in hotels, trains, and other public place) was unconstitutional. Thus the Jim Crow laws were implemented, enforcing racial segregation in the South.

Korematsu vs. United states (1944)

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Executive Order 9066, which ordered Japanese Americans into internment camps during World War II regardless of citizenship.

Pace vs. Alabama (1883)

The Supreme Court ruled that interracial marriage was unconstitutional and law breakers could face up to seven years in a state penitentiary.

At this point, we should just put the whole country in rice!

Smh. This is America.

