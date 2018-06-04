Supreme Court Sides with Hating Ass Colorado Baker, But Gay Rights Still Asserted

No worries.
Today (June 4), the Supreme Court sided with a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple. However, the decision is being widely regarded as anything but a backstep to gay rights.
Reports the New York Times:
Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, writing for the majority in the 7-2 decision, relied on narrow grounds, saying a state commission had violated the Constitution’s protection of religious freedom in ruling against the baker, Jack Phillips, who had refused to create a custom wedding cake for a gay couple.
“The neutral and respectful consideration to which Phillips was entitled was compromised here,” Justice Kennedy wrote. “The Civil Rights Commission’s treatment of his case has some elements of a clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs that motivated his objection.”
The Supreme Court’s decision, which turned on the commission’s asserted hostility to religion, strongly reaffirmed protections for gay rights and left open the possibility that other cases raising similar issues could be decided differently.
“The outcome of cases like this in other circumstances must await further elaboration in the courts,” Justice Kennedy wrote, “all in the context of recognizing that these disputes must be resolved with tolerance, without undue disrespect to sincere religious beliefs, and without subjecting gay persons to indignities when they seek goods and services in an open market.”
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented against the decision.
Basically, this case was unique—so while religious rights were asserted, gay rights were also noted.
So while you are in your right to be a hating ass baker on religious grounds, don’t think you’ll be able to wantonly discriminate against the LGBTQ community. Not many people would want all that negative energy in their baked goods anyway.
