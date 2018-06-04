Bill Clinton Spills the Tea on Why Obama Got Better Coverage Than Trump

Bill Clinton has officially become a novelist, as his co-authored new thriller, The President Is Missing, is now available in stores. While the novel revolves around a commander in chief who takes it upon himself to squash terrorism, Clinton himself had some interesting comments regarding the Obama administration and its chief executive’s reception by the media.

According to Deadline, Clinton spoke with CBS This Morning when he remarked that the political press was mostly positive and supportive of Obama because he was the first black American president.

“Why? I don’t know,” he said at first. “They liked him. And they liked having the first African-American president, and he was a good president I think. I don’t agree with President Trump’s assessment of his service.”

Since talk of impeachment seems to be more present in the media these days than usual, Clinton revealed some of his thoughts during the Monica Lewinsky scandal and perjury charges, when he was facing the possibility of being ejected himself before being acquitted by the Senate.

“Well, I knew it wouldn’t succeed,” he admitted. “It wasn’t a pleasant experience. But it was a fight that I was glad to undertake after the elections, when the people had solidly told, by two-thirds or more, the Republicans to stop it. They knew there was nothing impeachable. And so, we fought it to the end. And I’m glad.”

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of AFP Contributor and Getty Images

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella 54 photos Launch gallery PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella 1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 1 of 54 2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 2 of 54 3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 3 of 54 4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 4 of 54 5. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music Source:Getty 5 of 54 6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 6 of 54 7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 7 of 54 8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 8 of 54 9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 9 of 54 10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 10 of 54 11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 11 of 54 12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 12 of 54 13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 13 of 54 14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 14 of 54 15. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music Source:Getty 15 of 54 16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 16 of 54 17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 17 of 54 18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 18 of 54 19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 19 of 54 20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 20 of 54 21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 21 of 54 22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 22 of 54 23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 23 of 54 24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 24 of 54 25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 25 of 54 26. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 26 of 54 27. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 27 of 54 28. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 28 of 54 29. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 29 of 54 30. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 30 of 54 31. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 31 of 54 32. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 32 of 54 33. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 33 of 54 34. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 34 of 54 35. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 35 of 54 36. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 36 of 54 37. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 37 of 54 38. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 38 of 54 39. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 39 of 54 40. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 40 of 54 41. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 41 of 54 42. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 42 of 54 43. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 43 of 54 44. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 44 of 54 45. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 45 of 54 46. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 46 of 54 47. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 47 of 54 48. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 48 of 54 49. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 49 of 54 50. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 50 of 54 51. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 51 of 54 52. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 52 of 54 53. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 53 of 54 54. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 54 of 54 Skip ad Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Bill Clinton Spills the Tea on Why Obama Got Better Coverage Than Trump was originally published on wzakcleveland.com