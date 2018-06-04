Bill Clinton Spills the Tea on Why Obama Got Better Coverage Than Trump

Bill Clinton Spills the Tea on Why Obama Got Better Coverage Than Trump

Bill Clinton has officially become a novelist, as his co-authored new thriller, The President Is Missing, is now available in stores. While the novel revolves around a commander in chief who takes it upon himself to squash terrorism, Clinton himself had some interesting comments regarding the Obama administration and its chief executive’s reception by the media.

According to Deadline, Clinton spoke with CBS This Morning when he remarked that the political press was mostly positive and supportive of Obama because he was the first black American president.

“Why? I don’t know,” he said at first. “They liked him. And they liked having the first African-American president, and he was a good president I think. I don’t agree with President Trump’s assessment of his service.”

Since talk of impeachment seems to be more present in the media these days than usual, Clinton revealed some of his thoughts during the Monica Lewinsky scandal and perjury charges, when he was facing the possibility of being ejected himself before being acquitted by the Senate.

“Well, I knew it wouldn’t succeed,” he admitted. “It wasn’t a pleasant experience. But it was a fight that I was glad to undertake after the elections, when the people had solidly told, by two-thirds or more, the Republicans to stop it. They knew there was nothing impeachable. And so, we fought it to the end. And I’m glad.”

 

Bill Clinton Spills the Tea on Why Obama Got Better Coverage Than Trump was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
