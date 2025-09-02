Listen Live
Local

Ohio Lottery: Latest Powerball Jackpot Update

No Jackpot Winner, But $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Kentucky

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Powerball lottery
Source: abc 6 screenshot / abc 6 screenshot

No Jackpot Winner, But $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Kentucky

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all six numbers in the most recent drawing. The winning numbers were 8, 23, 25, 40, 53, and Powerball 5.

While the massive $1.1 billion jackpot went unclaimed, a lucky ticket sold in Kentucky still brought home a $1 million prize, proving that even without the grand jackpot, life-changing winnings are still possible.

With no jackpot winner, the stakes are now even higher. The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.3 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night. This makes it the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the ninth-largest among U.S. lottery games.

Millions of hopeful players are expected to grab their tickets ahead of the next draw, all with their eyes on the historic billion-dollar prize.

Related Tags

powerball powerball jackpot U.S.

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

WOSL BOY IS MINE WINNING WEEKEND
Contests

Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Events

Brandy & Monica: The Boy is Mine Tour

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close