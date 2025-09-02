Ohio Lottery: Latest Powerball Jackpot Update
No Jackpot Winner, But $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Kentucky
The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all six numbers in the most recent drawing. The winning numbers were 8, 23, 25, 40, 53, and Powerball 5.
While the massive $1.1 billion jackpot went unclaimed, a lucky ticket sold in Kentucky still brought home a $1 million prize, proving that even without the grand jackpot, life-changing winnings are still possible.
With no jackpot winner, the stakes are now even higher. The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.3 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night. This makes it the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the ninth-largest among U.S. lottery games.
Millions of hopeful players are expected to grab their tickets ahead of the next draw, all with their eyes on the historic billion-dollar prize.
