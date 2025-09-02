Listen Live
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Connection To Michael Jackson

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Remembers Playing Basketball With Michael Jackson

Published on September 2, 2025

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Remembers Playing Basketball with Michael Jackson

Los Angeles Lakers v Buffalo Braves
Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

It’s not every day you hear about two icons crossing paths off the stage and court, but Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently shared a surprising story about his early connection with Michael Jackson.

Abdul-Jabbar revealed that when he was younger, he often played basketball with the Jackson brothers on Sundays, thanks to a mutual friend. While recalling those days, he said, “I knew Michael, not very well, but I knew Michael.” After their games, Jackson would often treat him to brunch—something Kareem remembers fondly.

Both men went on to reach legendary status in their respective fields. Abdul-Jabbar led UCLA to three NCAA titles before becoming the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft and later the NBA’s all-time leading scorer for decades. Meanwhile, Michael Jackson rose to become one of the greatest entertainers in history as a solo artist.

The connection between the NBA and the King of Pop didn’t stop there. Magic Johnson also shared a bond with Jackson, famously recalling a lighthearted moment where the two enjoyed a bucket of KFC chicken together.

It’s another reminder of how even global superstars found joy in simple friendships, laughter, and a little basketball.

