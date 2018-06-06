Entertainment
KATE SPADE: Obsessed With Robin Williams’s Suicide

The Kansas City Star published an email from Kate Spade’s older sister. She detailed how the iconic fashion designer suffered “debilitating mental illness for the last three or four years and was self-medicating with alcohol.”

Reta Saffo wrote that Spade’s suicide by hanging “was not unexpected by me.” Four years ago, the sisters were together on the day of Robin Williams’ death (quote) “She kept watching [news reports] over and over. I think the plan was already in motion even as far back as then.”

The family attempted an intervention convincing Spade to seek treatment for bipolar disorder at the same place Catherine Zeta-Jones went. Spade balked because she feared hospitalization could hurt her “happy-go-lucky” brand (quote) “She was definitely worried about what people would say.”

Reta Saffo said she finally gave up “after numerous attempts, I finally let go. Sometimes you simply cannot SAVE people from themselves!”

TMZ reports that her husband, Andy Spade, had moved out and a divorce was imminent.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Medical professional talk about how suicides can trigger others like it’s a viral contagion.
  • Kate Spade grew up in the Kansas City area.
  • Her sister connected with the newspaper there because they misspelled Spade’s childhood nickname, Katy.
  • Brother-in-law David Spade called her Katy in a tweet remembering how funny Kate Spade could be.
  • Suicide is cruel for the ones that are left behind with too many questions.

 

