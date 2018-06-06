Cincy
#WTFasho News: Smoking Weeds

Despite a large assortment of perfectly adequate weed killers on the market, an Ohio man chose to use the old “set fire to the weeds” method — and proceeded to burn down his garage.

Police were called the man’s house around 4 a.m. and arrived to find the garage completely engulfed in flames. The homeowner told them he had been using a torch to clear his yard of weeds and accidentally set fire to the structure. Fortunately, no one was injured and the blaze was put out before it could spread to adjacent structures. But the garage was deemed a total loss with the damage estimated at around $10,000.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Um, excuse me. Did you say 4 a.m.? Who the heck is doing any type of yard work at 4 a.m.?
  • Can’t blame this guy. Weeds are annoying.
  • Although it’s not advisable, setting the weeds on fire, if done properly and very carefully, can effectively get rid of annoying weeds while adding nutrients to the soil. But still, using Roundup is probably a better method.
Continue reading #WTFasho News: Smoking Weeds

Photos
