Denzel Washington Stuns Jimmy Kimmel Audience with Lenny Kravitz’s Shirtless FaceTime

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Denzel Washington Surprises ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Audience with a Shirtless FaceTime from Lenny Kravitz

Leave it to Denzel Washington to casually steal the spotlight and still manage to hand it over in the coolest way possible.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Oscar-winning actor stunned the audience when he unexpectedly FaceTimed none other than Lenny Kravitz—live, on air. As the call connected, Washington turned the phone to the crowd and announced, “They’re all your fans, Lenny! You wanna do a song?”

The twist? Kravitz had just gotten out of the shower.

Wearing nothing but post-shower vibes and legendary confidence, Kravitz drew laughs and admiration from the studio audience. One fan even shouted out a compliment on his appearance. Meanwhile, Kimmel, never one to miss a comedic beat, jokingly lamented, “Why didn’t I get to see his body?” to which Kravitz quipped with perfect timing, “Next phone call.”

The spontaneous exchange wasn’t just entertaining—it was a glimpse into the friendships that fuel Hollywood’s biggest icons. Washington shared that through his connection with Kravitz, he’s met legends like George Clinton and Mick Jagger. He went on to praise Kravitz, calling him “superhuman” and “one of the coolest guys out there.”

This unexpected moment blended star power, humor, and a whole lot of charm—reminding fans why both Denzel and Lenny remain timeless cultural icons.

