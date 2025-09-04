Listen Live
Entertainment

Denzel Washington Calls Lenny Kravitz Live on Air

Denzel Washington Stuns Jimmy Kimmel Audience with Lenny Kravitz’s Shirtless FaceTime

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
89th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Denzel Washington Surprises ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Audience with a Shirtless FaceTime from Lenny Kravitz

Leave it to Denzel Washington to casually steal the spotlight and still manage to hand it over in the coolest way possible.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Oscar-winning actor stunned the audience when he unexpectedly FaceTimed none other than Lenny Kravitz—live, on air. As the call connected, Washington turned the phone to the crowd and announced, “They’re all your fans, Lenny! You wanna do a song?”

The twist? Kravitz had just gotten out of the shower.

Wearing nothing but post-shower vibes and legendary confidence, Kravitz drew laughs and admiration from the studio audience. One fan even shouted out a compliment on his appearance. Meanwhile, Kimmel, never one to miss a comedic beat, jokingly lamented, “Why didn’t I get to see his body?” to which Kravitz quipped with perfect timing, “Next phone call.”

The spontaneous exchange wasn’t just entertaining—it was a glimpse into the friendships that fuel Hollywood’s biggest icons. Washington shared that through his connection with Kravitz, he’s met legends like George Clinton and Mick Jagger. He went on to praise Kravitz, calling him “superhuman” and “one of the coolest guys out there.”

This unexpected moment blended star power, humor, and a whole lot of charm—reminding fans why both Denzel and Lenny remain timeless cultural icons.

Want to see it for yourself? Check out the full clip and article at EW.com.

Related Tags

George Clinton Getty Lenny Kravitz Mick Jagger Washington

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

WOSL BOY IS MINE WINNING WEEKEND
Contests

Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Events

Brandy & Monica: The Boy is Mine Tour

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close