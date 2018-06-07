Entertainment
KIM KARDASHIAN: Will Meet Alice Marie Johnson

Alice Marie Johnson walked out of an Alabama prison last night, just hours after receiving word that Kim Kardashian had convinced President Trump to commute her life sentence.

Kim broke the news to Johnson yesterday in a phone call, and just hours later, the 63-year-old was captured on video running to her waiting family outside the prison. Some members of the press were there and Johnson expressed her thanks and gratitude to the president. An in a few days, she’ll get to thank Kim in person when the two meet face-to-face. According to TMZ, Kim is arranging a trip to visit Johnson and her family in the coming days.

Johnson was convicted in 1996 of drug trafficking and money laundering and was sentenced to life in prison. Kardashian says there are other people in prison that she hopes to free.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • A life sentence for a first-time drug offense did seem a bit too much.
  • Kim definitely appears to have the president’s ear. She might be able to get whatever she wants.
  • Trump loves when people thank him, even if means letting convicted felons go free.
  • It was the right thing to do and that’s why Trump commuted her sentence.
