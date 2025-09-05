Coco Jones Flashes Engagement Ring In New Ad

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Coco Jones Shows Off Engagement Ring from Donovan Mitchell in New Laneige Campaign

Coco Jones is glowing—and not just from her skincare. The singer and actress recently gave fans a glimpse of her sparkling new engagement ring from Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell in an Instagram post.

The post not only spotlighted her stunning ring but also offered behind-the-scenes footage from her latest photo shoot with Laneige, the Korean skincare line. Jones dazzled in a glittering silver mini dress paired with a shiny silver necklace, perfectly complementing the massive diamond on her finger.

Jones and Mitchell first announced their engagement in a surprise Instagram reveal on July 11. The heartfelt post featured the couple kissing outdoors, with Jones subtly showcasing her new ring.

The Laneige shoot marks Jones’ first campaign since the engagement news broke—making it a special debut that combines her personal and professional milestones.