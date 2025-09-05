Listen Live
Entertainment

Coco Jones Flashes Engagement Ring In New Ad

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Coco Jones Shows Off Engagement Ring from Donovan Mitchell in New Laneige Campaign

Coco Jones is glowing—and not just from her skincare. The singer and actress recently gave fans a glimpse of her sparkling new engagement ring from Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell in an Instagram post.

The post not only spotlighted her stunning ring but also offered behind-the-scenes footage from her latest photo shoot with Laneige, the Korean skincare line. Jones dazzled in a glittering silver mini dress paired with a shiny silver necklace, perfectly complementing the massive diamond on her finger.

Jones and Mitchell first announced their engagement in a surprise Instagram reveal on July 11. The heartfelt post featured the couple kissing outdoors, with Jones subtly showcasing her new ring.

The Laneige shoot marks Jones’ first campaign since the engagement news broke—making it a special debut that combines her personal and professional milestones.

Related Tags

Getty Instagram

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

WOSL BOY IS MINE WINNING WEEKEND
Contests

Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Chase Brown Keeps Bengals Starter TD Streak Rolling During 2025 Preseason

Events

Brandy & Monica: The Boy is Mine Tour

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close