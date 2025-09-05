Listen Live
Young Thug Responds To Online Criticism Over Leaked Jail Calls

Published on September 5, 2025

Young Thug Responds to Online Criticism Over Leaked Jail Calls

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young Thug is speaking out after leaked jailhouse phone calls sparked online criticism. The rapper addressed the controversy directly, making it clear he refuses to be labeled a “snitch.”

“Bashing me only goin fu_k that rap community up more, I’m the glue to this fake-ass game,” Thug wrote. He denied accusations that he betrayed YSL affiliate PeeWee Roscoe, instead insisting he had been supportive of his longtime friend.

Thug also expressed disappointment in fellow YSL artist Gunna, who accepted a plea deal in the ongoing RICO case against the group.

In addition, Thug shared frustrations with Kendrick Lamar, revealing that Lamar once turned down a feature request. Thug questioned why Kendrick wouldn’t want to help other artists, contrasting his approach with Drake’s collaborative nature. He suggested that Kendrick’s unwillingness to collaborate could hold him back compared to Drake’s far-reaching influence.

With the RICO case still unfolding, Thug’s comments highlight not only his legal battles but also his strong opinions on loyalty, collaboration, and the state of hip-hop.

