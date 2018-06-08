ANTHONY BOURDAIN: Author, Chef And TV Personality Dead At 61

Anthony Bourdain, the popular TV personality, author and chef was found dead this morning inside his hotel room in France. He was 61.

CNN, the network which airs his Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, broke the news and said the cause of death was suicide. In a statement released to the media, CNN says “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain was in France working on an episode of Parts Unknown and was discovered by his friend, French chef Eric Ripert.

Fasho Thoughts:

Just days after the suicide death of fashion designer Kate Spade , we’re talking about another high profile suicide.

, we’re talking about another high profile suicide. More details about his death and the days leading up to it are likely to come out soon.

In addition to all of his food-related work, Bourdain also authored fiction and historical non-fiction books.

Also On 100.3: