Bengals Grind Out 17-16 Win Over Browns in Season Opener

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

The Cincinnati Bengals opened their 2025 season with a nail-biting 17-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns, proving that sometimes an ugly win is better than a pretty loss.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense came out strong in the first half, moving the ball efficiently and putting points on the board. But after halftime, momentum shifted as the offense stalled and struggled to find rhythm.

Fortunately for Cincinnati, the defense rose to the occasion. Key stops and timely turnovers kept the Browns in check and ultimately secured the victory. The performance highlighted the Bengals’ ability to grind out tough wins even when the offense isn’t firing on all cylinders.

The 1-0 start under head coach Zac Taylor sends a strong message: this team can still find ways to win through adversity. With a Week 2 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars looming, the Bengals will look to clean up their offensive inconsistencies while building on the defensive grit that carried them to victory.