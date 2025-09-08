Listen Live
Paris Jackson Critiques Michael Jackson Biopic

Paris Jackson Speaks Out Against Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic

Published on September 8, 2025

Paris Jackson Speaks Out Against Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic

Show - amfAR Gala Venezia 2025 Presented By World Gold Council
Source: Andreas Rentz/amfAR / Getty

Paris Jackson is making it clear she does not support Michael, the highly anticipated biopic about her father, the late pop legend Michael Jackson.

According to Paris, she reviewed an early draft of the script and flagged several parts she believed were misleading or inaccurate. While she offered feedback, she ultimately chose to distance herself from the project after producers failed to address her concerns.

The situation grew more complicated when actor Colman Domingo—cast as Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson—claimed Paris and her brother Prince supported the production. Paris quickly contradicted his statements, clarifying that she has had no involvement with the film.

Beyond this project, Paris has been openly critical of biopics as a whole. She described many as “overly polished” and disconnected from the truth, arguing that Michael risks catering to fans who prefer a simplified, idealized version of her father’s complex life and legacy.

Set for release in April 2026, Michael stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, in the title role. The film has already generated widespread buzz, but Paris’s outspoken opposition raises important questions about how Hollywood chooses to portray real people and their stories.

