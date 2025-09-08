SUV Crashes Into Baru, Three Hospitalized [WATCH]
A car slammed into Baru restaurant Downtown early Saturday morning, sending three people to the hospital and leaving the popular spot temporarily closed.
Cincinnati fire officials say crews were called to the corner of 6th and Race streets around 3:45AM. Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler said three people were taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, including two who were seriously hurt. One person had to be freed from a red SUV using extraction tools.
Security video shows the dramatic moment the vehicle plowed through Baru’s front, ruining the patio area and shattering glass. Seconds later, people can be seen climbing out of the SUV and onto the sidewalk, with bystanders rushing to help. At one point, a man smashed through the back windshield with a chair to pull someone to safety. Watch here:
Fire Chief Flagler said two vehicles may have been drag racing or involved in some kind of altercation when one struck another, sending it crashing into Baru’s patio.
“It was really crowded there that night,” Flagler said. “That could have been devastating. Luckily, there were no other injuries on the sidewalk or anything like that.”
Baru confirmed in a statement that no staff or guests were hurt and announced it will remain closed temporarily.
This is the second time in less than a year that a car has crashed into Baru’s front entrance, the last incident happened in November.
- See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut
- Did Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist Break Up?
- Barack Obama Wins Third Emmy for Narrating Netflix’s Our Oceans
- SUV Crashes Into Baru, Three Hospitalized [WATCH]
- Former Reds Manager & Baseball Great Davey Johnson Dies at 82
- Paris Jackson Speaks Out Against Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic
- Bengals Grind Out 17-16 Win Over Browns In Season Opener
- Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!
- The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
- Jessie and D’Lila Combs Rule The Runway In Purple
- The Fumble: Kawhi Leonard’s $28M Scandal, Arch Manning’s Terrible Start To CFB Season, & More
SUV Crashes Into Baru, Three Hospitalized [WATCH] was originally published on wiznation.com
-
Steve Horstmeyer Retires After Five Decades
-
See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut
-
The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium
-
Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?
-
Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend
-
Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement
-
Win Tickets to See Janelle Monae!
-
The Rickey Smiley Show Named 2025 St. Jude Radio Partner of the Year !