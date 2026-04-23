Colman Domingo on Family Dynamics in "Michael"

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When it comes to telling the story of one of music’s most iconic families, there’s no room for one-dimensional portrayals. That’s exactly why Colman Domingo is taking a thoughtful, layered approach to playing Joe Jackson in the upcoming film Michael.

In conversations with director Antoine Fuqua, Domingo explored the complexities of Joe Jackson not just as the often controversial patriarch of the Jackson family, but as a man shaped by his time. According to Domingo, figures like Joe represented a generation of men who were deeply focused on responsibility, discipline, and building a better future for their families. Their priorities—work ethic, education, and survival often came at a cost, creating tensions that still spark discussion today.

But “Michael” isn’t interested in painting anyone as simply “good” or “bad.” Instead, it leans into the gray areas. Domingo emphasized the importance of showing both the strength and the vulnerability behind Joe Jackson’s tough exterior.

“Sometimes people think that they’re just hard in some ways, but we know their softness, we know their vulnerabilities. And we care about these men deeply, and so we wanted to make sure that we really looked at Joe Jackson and the other men in this film as well with as much complexity as possible,” Domingo shared.

A key part of bringing that balance to life involved collaboration with Nia Long, who portrays Katherine Jackson. Together, they worked to explore the dynamics between male and female roles within the family highlighting not just conflict, but partnership, resilience, and shared sacrifice.

The film aims to go beyond the spotlight and the sequins, offering audiences a deeper look into the emotional core of the Jackson family. From the pressures of fame to the bonds that held them together, “Michael” promises to unpack the sacrifices, struggles, and love that shaped their journey.

With a cast committed to authenticity and a director known for powerful storytelling, this biopic is shaping up to be more than just a tribute it’s a conversation about family, legacy, and understanding the people behind the legend.