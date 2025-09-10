Source: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty

Jeezy to Livestream Detroit Concert with Live Orchestra

Jeezy is bringing his milestone celebration to fans worldwide. The rap legend’s Friday concert at Detroit’s Fox Theatre will be livestreamed, giving audiences everywhere a chance to experience the special performance.

The livestream kicks off at 8:30 p.m., featuring Jeezy performing alongside a full live orchestra. Blending hip-hop with orchestral arrangements, the show promises a one-of-a-kind experience that reimagines his biggest hits.

“I’m truly grateful to give this moment to my fans everywhere,” Jeezy said, expressing appreciation for the continued support that has fueled his two-decade career.

The Detroit stop is part of Jeezy’s 23-city tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his major-label debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. Released in 2005, the project became a defining record of the trap era and solidified Jeezy’s place in hip-hop history.

For fans who can’t make it to the Fox Theatre, the livestream ensures they won’t miss this anniversary moment—one that blends nostalgia with an elevated live performance.