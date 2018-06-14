These Outfits Are The Blueprint You Need For Your Airport Style

When summertime comes through, that means that it’s time to grab out that passport and book it! Traveling year-round is probably the goal for many of us, but am I the only one who thinks about what airport-style really is? Are you suppose to be dressed down to get through security? Or pop out because you never know when you’ll meet bae? The last thing you want is to fall while struttin’ in your heels, but you also don’t want to look just regular.

Well, whatever your flow, here are a few ways you can get ready next time you’re jetting off to your vacay!

EFFORTLESSLY CHIC

I don’t know many who can nail effortless-chic like Solange. If you’ve hypothetically got moves to make as soon as you touch down, you’ll want to wear something that’s easily movable but still chic. The easiest way to accomplish this is by delving into nudes and blacks, like our sweet sis Solange shows. If you want a super-loose t-shirt that’s nude, you can go for this $16 batwing-sleeve top from ASOS that’ll offer a ton of space. Alternatively, you can always go for a calmer vibe with this $28 tie-sleeve sweater, a black v-neck shirt for $13, or even a fancy bardot-top nude top like this. For pants, go for some wide-leg action like these $40 pleated pants, or even an ankle-skimmer that gives you a straight leg. And if you’ve got a few more curves to sport, no worries: These straight-leg pants are everything.

CASUALLY COOL

Hey, sometimes you just don’t want to be dressed up, especially if you’ve got a super long flight. Definitely opt for sweatpants and a matching hoodie, and throw on your favorite kicks. This $59 orange set is not only super simple, but it’s just enough color to really get you into gear. If you’ve got a throw-away shirt and are just in need of the pants, you can even go for a calm jogger style like these $378 Rick Owens track pants, or these $147 T by Alexander Wang grey-toned sweats. All my plus-size babes can also look at these $23 mustard leggings (that come with a dope sweatshirt too). Oh, and you might as well pair it with these dope $445 Maison Margiela sneakers because your sneakers are important. Okay, if you can’t drop $445, these $75 ADIDAS can also help you out.

ON BUSINESS BUT PLAY

Okay, this is for all the boss babes that are on a mission: to stunt in the airport. I love Jada’s style, but especially how her nude vibe isn’t boring or lackluster. You can experiment with jackets, cardigans, and kimonos to give an elevated look for that slay. If you’ve got guap, splurge on this beautiful floral kimono from Dolce & Gabbana, or my favorite item in this ENTIRE post, this $1,095 Figue kimono. Try going for a $130 floral-embroidered kimono from Topshop or this $98 front kimono from Free People that you can you leave opened or closed depending on your mood.

So yes, you CAN have chick airport style while living on any budget! What’s your favorite thing to wear while going through the airport?

