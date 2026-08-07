Bengals Working On Tackling Issues During Training Camp

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

The Cincinnati Bengals are putting an increased emphasis on one of the defense’s biggest areas for improvement: tackling.

As the Bengals prepare for the upcoming season, the coaching staff has incorporated additional tackling drills designed to improve fundamentals without having players participate in full live tackling during practice. The goal is to sharpen technique while keeping players healthy and ready for game action.

A major focus will be on Cincinnati’s second-year linebackers. After struggling with missed tackles during their rookie seasons, the young defenders will be expected to take a significant step forward and become more consistent when opportunities come their way.

Help could also come from up front. The additions of defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen are expected to make life easier for Cincinnati’s linebackers. Their ability to occupy blockers and disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage could create more opportunities for the linebackers to attack the football and finish tackles.

The secondary will also be under the microscope. Safeties Geno Stone and Jordan Battle will need to improve their tackling efficiency, especially when serving as the last line of defense against explosive plays.

For Cincinnati, improving the defense won’t simply be about generating sacks and turnovers. Getting opponents on the ground when the opportunity is there will be just as important.

With tackling drills becoming a point of emphasis, the Bengals are hoping improved fundamentals throughout the defense can translate into better results when the games begin.