Joe Burrow Set For Surgery, Will Miss Eleven Games

Published on September 15, 2025

Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow to Undergo Turf Toe Surgery, Expected to Miss at Least 11 Games

The Cincinnati Bengals have been dealt a major blow as quarterback Joe Burrow is set to undergo surgery for turf toe, an injury suffered during their recent game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The procedure will sideline the franchise star for a minimum of three months, forcing him to miss at least 11 games.

Head coach Zac Taylor is expected to share more details about Burrow’s recovery timeline in an upcoming press conference. In the meantime, the Bengals are actively exploring options for a backup quarterback to strengthen the depth chart.

With Burrow out, the team will turn to Jake Browning to lead the offense and keep their strong start to the season on track. Maintaining momentum without their Pro Bowl signal-caller will be a challenge, but Cincinnati is determined to stay competitive in the AFC playoff race.

Burrow’s absence will test the Bengals’ resilience and depth, making the coming weeks crucial for both the team’s postseason hopes and the quarterback’s long-term health.

