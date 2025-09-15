Listen Live
Media Called Out For Missing Trump's Decline On Display

One former conservative is pointing out the media’s apparent obliviousness to President Donald Trump's declining health.. 

Published on September 15, 2025

US President Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at the Pentagon
Source: Anadolu / Getty

President Donald Trump has had a tumultous opening to his second term in office, including the continuing furor over the demand for the release of files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Now, one prominent former Republican strategist is calling out recent photos of Trump at a 9/11 tribute event as proof his health is in decline and wondering why the media isn’t heavily focusing on it.

In his recent Substack newsletter posting, former GOP strategist and The Lincoln Project adviser Rick Wilson pointed to photographs that were taken of the president and First Lady Melania Trump at the 9/11 rememberance ceremony held at the Pentagon. The photos showed something amiss with the right side of Trump’s face, as if it were drooping. The photos led to heavy speculation that he might’ve suffered a serious medical episode.

“Is Trump OK?” Wilson asked before answering, “No.” He went on to add, “Something is deeply wrong, and the press seems to take the ‘He’s the healthiest, strongest, tallest President For Life evah’ from the White House staff.” He would then go on to call out media outlets for their reluctance to cover Trump’s health issues the way they did with former President Joe Biden.


“I was told that when Joe Biden was president, everyone ignored and covered up a raging geriatric health crisis,” Wilson stated. “It’s strange how little media interest there is while Trump is falling apart before our eyes. Officials with the Trump administration have constantly denied that he has been dealing with growing health issues. There have been pictures showing distinct bruising on Trump’s right hand, which was initially declared an injury from shaking hands by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. He has also been photographed suffering from swollen ankles.

Those instances led the White House in July to issue a statement declaring that Trump is suffering from chronic venous insuffiency (CVI). He would also appear at a press event after he was out of the public eye over the Labor Day Weekend, declaring that he was fine. But the recent photographs at the Pentagon have spurred heavy conversation from critics. “A president who can’t level with the country about his own body cannot be trusted with the body politic,” wrote Morgan J. Freeman in a post on his Substack letter.

Media Called Out For Missing Trump’s Decline On Display  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

