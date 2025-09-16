Cincinnati Considers New Ordinance For Lounges

Source: Canva/radioone / canva/radioone

Cincinnati Weighs Ordinance to Limit Hours for Hookah and Smoking Lounges Amid Safety Concerns

Cincinnati city leaders are considering a new ordinance that would tighten operating hours for hookah, smoking, and vaping lounges in response to growing concerns over late-night crime and disturbances.

The proposal would require lounges to close by 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends, a move aimed at curbing reports of shootings, drug activity, and neighborhood disruptions. Supporters say the measure mirrors similar efforts in Cleveland, where restrictions were implemented to improve public safety and address complaints from residents and nearby business owners.

Neighbors have voiced frustration over noise, parking issues, and violent incidents linked to some of these late-night venues. City officials believe earlier closing times could help reduce these problems and make affected communities safer.

But not everyone agrees. Owners of a smoking lounge in Roselawn argue the proposed restrictions would unfairly target their business, limiting their ability to operate responsibly and serve their customers. They insist that the majority of lounges operate within the law and contribute positively to the local economy and nightlife.

City council members are expected to continue discussions and gather public feedback before making a final decision. The debate highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing public safety and neighborhood concerns with the rights of small businesses and nightlife culture.