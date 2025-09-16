Listen Live
Local

Cincinnati Considers New Ordinance For Lounges

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Cincinnati en alerta por tormentas severas
Source: Canva/radioone / canva/radioone

Cincinnati Weighs Ordinance to Limit Hours for Hookah and Smoking Lounges Amid Safety Concerns

Cincinnati city leaders are considering a new ordinance that would tighten operating hours for hookah, smoking, and vaping lounges in response to growing concerns over late-night crime and disturbances.

The proposal would require lounges to close by 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends, a move aimed at curbing reports of shootings, drug activity, and neighborhood disruptions. Supporters say the measure mirrors similar efforts in Cleveland, where restrictions were implemented to improve public safety and address complaints from residents and nearby business owners.

Neighbors have voiced frustration over noise, parking issues, and violent incidents linked to some of these late-night venues. City officials believe earlier closing times could help reduce these problems and make affected communities safer.

But not everyone agrees. Owners of a smoking lounge in Roselawn argue the proposed restrictions would unfairly target their business, limiting their ability to operate responsibly and serve their customers. They insist that the majority of lounges operate within the law and contribute positively to the local economy and nightlife.

City council members are expected to continue discussions and gather public feedback before making a final decision. The debate highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing public safety and neighborhood concerns with the rights of small businesses and nightlife culture.

Related Tags

cincinnati Cleveland Roselawn

More from 100.3
Trending
Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Entertainment

Deion Sanders enforces strict classroom dress code for Colorado football players

Entertainment

Jacksonville Sheriff Defends Officer Who Punched Driver William Anthony McNeil Jr. During Traffic Stop

Homemade Cincinnati Chili Spaghetti
Food & Drink

Gold Star Chili Celebrates 60 Years with $6 Specials

Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close