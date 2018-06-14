CLOSE
Chano The Philanthropist: Chance The Rapper Set To Produce A Special Olympics Anniversary Concert

Chance continues to do good in Chicago every single day

Chance The Rapper is continuing on with his constant philanthropic efforts by establishing a new partnership with the Special Olympics. The rapper and his brand new production company are set to produce a celebration concert honoring the organization’s 50th anniversary in his hometown of Chicago.

Chance shared the news on Thursday via Twitter writing, “I’m happy to announce that my new production company SFP and I are producing the 50th anniversary here in Chicago,”  along with a photo of the concert’s poster. As of now, the list of performers for the night include Smokey Robinson, Jason Mraz, O.A.R. and more headliners that are yet to be announced.

The announcement of this concert comes only a few days after Chance initially announced the launch of his Social Functions Productions company. There’s not much information about the what Chance and his new company are planning on doing in the future, but based on the rapper’s charitable past, we can only expect positive things.

Grab your tickets to Chance’s celebration concert for the Special Olympics here, and stay tuned for announcements about the rest of the headliners.

 

Photos
