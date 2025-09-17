Listen Live
Jake Browning Ranked Second Best Backup Quarterback

ESPN Ranks Bengals' Jake Browning As NFL's No. 2 Backup Quarterback

Published on September 17, 2025

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals’ confidence in Jake Browning just got national recognition.
According to ESPN’s Seth Walder, Browning has been ranked the second-best backup quarterback in the NFL, trailing only Atlanta Falcons veteran Kirk Cousins.

Browning has quietly proven himself as one of the league’s most reliable understudies, winning five of his eight NFL appearances and demonstrating steady efficiency within the Bengals’ offensive system. His poise and ability to manage games have earned the trust of head coach Zac Taylor and the coaching staff, even though some analysts have noted occasional red flags in his play.

Despite those concerns, the Bengals have no plans to add more quarterback depth, signaling their faith that Browning can keep the team competitive whenever he’s called upon.

With starting quarterback Joe Burrow sidelined for an extended stretch, Browning is expected to start every game he’s healthy for, making this recognition from ESPN all the more significant. His performance during this critical stretch could help shape the Bengals’ playoff hopes and further solidify his reputation as one of the NFL’s most dependable backups.

