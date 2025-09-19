Hunter Greene Shines In Reds Victory Against Cubs

Hunter Greene Dominates as Reds Edge Cubs 1-0

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

The Chicago Cubs faced a tall task Thursday night and came up just short against Cincinnati’s flame-throwing ace, Hunter Greene. Greene was spectacular, tossing a complete-game shutout to power the Reds to a 1-0 victory.

Cubs starter Colin Rea turned in an admirable outing of his own, keeping the Reds’ bats mostly in check. But the Cubs’ offense simply couldn’t solve Greene, mustering just one hit all evening.

Despite the setback, Chicago continues to hold onto its lead in the National League Wild Card race. The Cubs will look to bounce back when the series continues Friday night.