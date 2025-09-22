Listen Live
Entertainment

Earth, Wind & Fire Honored At Grammy Salute

Published on September 22, 2025

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Earth, Wind & Fire Receive Star-Studded Grammy Salute on the 21st Night of September

On the legendary “21st night of September,” Earth, Wind & Fire were celebrated with a spectacular Grammy salute special at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. The filmed concert paid homage to the band’s groundbreaking legacy, featuring dazzling tributes from artists such as the Jonas Brothers, Jon Batiste, and Janelle Monáe.

Throughout their decades-long career, Earth, Wind & Fire have collected some of music’s highest honors, including inductions into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, along with lifetime achievement awards from the Recording Academy and Kennedy Center Honors.

The tribute, produced by Fulwell Entertainment and Grammy Studios, was helmed by executive producers Ben Winston, Patrick Menton, and Harvey Mason Jr.

A highlight of the evening came when Stevie Wonder took the stage to honor the group and its visionary founder Maurice White, revealing that their classic “Shining Star” inspired him to write his own hit, “I Wish.”

Earth, Wind & Fire reminded audiences of their unmatched versatility, performing upbeat anthems like “Shining Star” alongside soulful ballads such as “After the Love Has Gone.” The special underscored the band’s enduring influence, proving that their music continues to shine brightly across generations.

Related Tags

Earth wind and fire Getty Stevie Wonder

