Sherri Shepard Seeks a Second Chance on Dancing

Sherri Shepherd Wants a Second Chance on Dancing With the Stars

Published on September 23, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 09, 2025
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Sherri Shepherd is ready to lace up her dancing shoes again. The actress and talk show host recently revealed she’d love a “do-over” on Dancing With the Stars, believing she was unfairly eliminated during her Week 4 tango back in 2012.

Calling her time on the hit competition series “the best experience of my life,” Shepherd said she’d jump at the chance to return, especially for a fan-favorite or all-star season.

Shepherd also playfully confessed that she had a crush on her former dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, joking that if she were single at the time, she “would have been a cougar” with him.

These days, Chmerkovskiy is happily married to fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, and he’s admitted in the past that he sometimes feels jealous when other men dance with his wife.

Shepherd, who was previously married to Jeff Tarpley and Lamar Sally and shares two children, says she remains close with her DWTS family—proof that the bonds formed on the ballroom floor can last long after the final dance.

