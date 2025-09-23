Listen Live
Sean "Diddy" Combs Attorneys Seeks Time Served Release

According to a new report, attorneys for Sean "Diddy" Combs are working to get their client released on time served.

Published on September 23, 2025

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Attorneys for Sean “Diddy” Combs have filed a sentencing memorandum suggesting that their client be released on time served based on the mogul’s interstate prostitution conviction. According to a new report, Diddy’s legal team is angling for a time served release, as Combs has been jailed for nearly a year.

ABC News reports that Diddy’s legal team is seeking a sentence of 14 months, with the roughly nine months Combs has already served going toward that tally.

“Mr. Combs must be sentenced for what the jury convicted him of—interstate transportation of fully consenting adults with intent to engage in prostitution. But it would be unlawful, and a perversion of justice, for the Court to sentence him as if the jury had convicted him of sex trafficking and RICO, or to increase his sentence based on the Court’s own findings about force or coercion or racketeering,” read a portion of the filing the attorneys handed in on Tuesday (September 23).

The outlet notes that the memorandum totaled 380 pages and features comments from members of Diddy’s family, including his mother, as well as family and friends close to him in and outside the industry. The filing is designed to highlight that Combs’ high-profile case has led to what their side feels is an unfair assessment of his character and overreach, considering his conviction.

A sentencing hearing is set to take place on October 3.

