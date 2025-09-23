Catfish Canceled By MTV After 9 Seasons, X Is Stunned

Jason Kempin / Catfish / MTV

Catfish’s impressive run at MTV has come to an end.

After nine long seasons, Catfish, the television show that has become everyone’s guilty pleasure, is coming to an end. The show, which follows poor saps getting suckered into online relationships with creepy individuals pretending to be celebrities or attractive strangers, is finally concluding.

Deadline confirmed the news that the show, which was based on the 2010 documentary from Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman of the same name, followed Yaniv “Nev” Schulman, who developed a romantic relationship with a woman on Facebook, who turned out to be an older woman with a whole family.

The documentary was a critical and commercial success, and it led to the term “catfishing” becoming a common way to describe individuals who deceive others about their online appearance.

The documentary’s success led to the MTV series, initially hosted by Schulman and his filmmaker best friend, Max Joseph, who selected an individual seeking help to determine if the person they were in an online relationship with was the real deal or not.

The series would have well over 200 episodes, some growing in cult status like the episode featuring the late Rolling Ray and Camyonce.

The website reports that MTV will allow the show’s producers to shop the series to another network, while the Paramount Skydance-owned channel will continue to air reruns.

Fans have been reacting to the news by sharing their favorite moments and expressing sadness at the show’s end. You can see those reactions below.

