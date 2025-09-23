Listen Live
Entertainment

Brandy Brings Her Signature Touch to Kehlani’s “Folded” Remix

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Source:

Brandy Brings Her Signature Touch to Kehlani’s “Folded” Remix

R&B fans, this one is special. Two generations of soul power just collided as Brandy delivers her own remix of Kehlani’s single “Folded.”

Originally released in June 2025, Folded quickly stood out for its tender vulnerability.

With lush strings, guitar textures, and Kehlani’s heartfelt delivery, the track paints a picture of love lost but not forgotten — unpacking regret, longing, and the hope of reconciliation.

Lines about “clothes that haven’t been folded yet” turned a simple image into a powerful metaphor for unfinished feelings.

Enter Brandy, affectionately known as the Vocal Bible. On the remix, she doesn’t just add a verse — she transforms the record with her unmistakable tone, harmonies, and vocal layering.

From her soaring high notes to the subtle riffs only she can pull off, Brandy’s interpretation deepens the emotion of Kehlani’s original and gives the track a timeless touch.

Fans are already raving online, calling the collaboration a “dream pairing” and praising how Brandy “bodies” the remix with grace and authority.

For Kehlani, it’s another example of how her music continues to resonate with both today’s listeners and R&B royalty.

For Brandy, it’s a reminder that her influence remains unmatched, bridging eras and showing why she still holds one of the strongest voices in the game.

This remix isn’t just a rework — it’s a passing of the torch moment in R&B. Kehlani brings the raw storytelling of today, while Brandy adds the depth of legacy and experience.

Together, they prove that R&B is alive, evolving, and as soulful as ever.

RELATED: The Boy Is Mine: Brandy & Monica Announce First Co-Headlining Tour

Brandy Brings Her Signature Touch to Kehlani’s “Folded” Remix  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 100.3
Trending
66 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

WOSL Boy is Mine Winning Weekend
Contests

Win Tickets to the Boy is Mine Tour!

Homemade Cincinnati Chili Spaghetti
Food & Drink

Gold Star Chili Celebrates 60 Years with $6 Specials

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close