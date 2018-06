CARDI B: Pregnancy Food Cravings

Last night, in a fit of boredom, Cardi B answered questions on Twitter. The thread focused on her pregnancy cravings from olives to eels.

Some highlights:

I like strawberries it’s just they can be a hit or miss. They can really be sour. I make Offset go to the mall sometimes to get me Godiva Bhocolate strawberries. He knows my baby looooooveeeeee them

Ask Offset sushi is one of my cravings BUT i only eat one type of sushi ONLY – Eel is cooked .I think you not suppose to eat raw sushi. I don't like raw sushi but i love raw seafoood but i been staying away with it. Eel you totally can eat.

I don’t really like pineapple pizza, Not my thing …I like onions, green and red peppers Or ricotta cheese pizza

I over ate salad with ranch as a child …I got sick of it

Matter fact …If you put fruits on your salad you eat ASS !!!

Gelato is good for like fruit ice cream ..like sorbet mango, Rasberry …I don’t really like gelato Bhocolate i like it to be creamy ice cream

I don’t like cold eggs unless is devil eggs

I LOOOVEEEEE OLIVES …I actually can eat a whole jar by myself in one day …I like olive stuffed with cheese also ….They sell it in a supermarket round my home in NJ ….Soo good

I can eat tomatoes like an apple but on every bite i have to sprinkle salt. My dad put me on to that as a child. Bardi love Tomatoes

Hennessy love Bread and syrup I wonder if she still does ?

Me and my sister have different tastes buds I must say like …i like Bread and butter and she likes bread and mayonnaise ….

IM NOT INTO WHITE CHOCOLATE

