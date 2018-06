MARY J. BLIGE: Most Eligible Bachelorette

The i’s are dotted, the t’s are crossed — and Mary J. Blige is officially single.

TMZ reports that a judge signed off Wednesday on her divorce from Martin Isaacs. The couple worked out a settlement agreement back in March, but they just decided how they’re gonna split up their assets. The details of the settlement are confidential, though we know Isaacs was seeking $130,000 a month in spousal support.

Mary and Martin married back in 2003. They don’t have kids together.

Fasho Thoughts:

Even if he didn’t get what he was asking for, chances are Martin caked up.

Hey Mary, if you’re looking for a summer fling or a rebound to get your confidence back up, I uh… got some free time.

Now it’s officially “No More Drama.”

